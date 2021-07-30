Sean A. Cassidy Sells 17,242 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Stock

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 17,242 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,724,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,549,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN traded down $6.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.10. 734,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,815. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $108.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.92 and a beta of 2.00.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 656.61% and a negative return on equity of 33.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Arvinas by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Arvinas by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Arvinas by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Arvinas by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,128,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,567,000 after acquiring an additional 628,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Arvinas by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 137,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,077,000 after acquiring an additional 67,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

