Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Tellurian in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Sibal now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.03). Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Tellurian’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 95.01% and a negative net margin of 519.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.62 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Tellurian from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Tellurian from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Tellurian in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tellurian presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.02.

Tellurian stock opened at $3.98 on Friday. Tellurian has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $5.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Tellurian during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tellurian by 55.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tellurian in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tellurian by 42.9% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tellurian by 69.8% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,325 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

