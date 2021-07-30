Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Mondelez International, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Mondelez International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.94 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.92. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Mondelez International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.69.

Mondelez International stock opened at $63.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $88.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $65.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 48.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 75.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

