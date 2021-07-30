Seigniorage Shares Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $514,850.00 (SHARE)

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded 30.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Seigniorage Shares has a market cap of $905,526.97 and approximately $514,850.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Seigniorage Shares has traded 121.8% higher against the US dollar. One Seigniorage Shares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0444 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00038080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00103060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00123036 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39,900.07 or 0.99267382 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002567 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.25 or 0.00791768 BTC.

Seigniorage Shares Profile

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. Seigniorage Shares’ official website is dollarprotocol.com . Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol

Seigniorage Shares Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seigniorage Shares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seigniorage Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

