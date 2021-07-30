Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Short Interest Update

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, a growth of 56.5% from the June 30th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seiko Epson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Seiko Epson alerts:

Shares of SEKEY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,243. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.17. Seiko Epson has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $9.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.90.

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Seiko Epson had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 3.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seiko Epson will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Seiko Epson

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, wearable and industrial products, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products segments.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Seiko Epson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seiko Epson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.