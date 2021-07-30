Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.280-$1.280 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.65 billion-$10.65 billion.

Shares of SEKEY traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.62. 13,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,293. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.90. Seiko Epson has a 52-week low of $4.83 and a 52-week high of $9.52.

Get Seiko Epson alerts:

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Seiko Epson had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 5.77%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seiko Epson will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seiko Epson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

About Seiko Epson

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, wearable and industrial products, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products segments.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Seiko Epson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seiko Epson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.