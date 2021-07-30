Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.10.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SELB shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

In related news, insider Peter G. Traber acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.32 per share, for a total transaction of $41,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,500 shares in the company, valued at $366,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter G. Traber acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,645. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SELB. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,957,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Selecta Biosciences by 260.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,126,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,557 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Selecta Biosciences by 361.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,854,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,681 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Selecta Biosciences by 9,916.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,319,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,863 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Selecta Biosciences by 816.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 993,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 885,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SELB opened at $3.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.37 million, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.94. Selecta Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.19.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $11.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

