Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIGI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,722,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $197,509,000 after acquiring an additional 54,182 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter worth approximately $3,162,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter worth approximately $3,009,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 143.9% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 9,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 47.7% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William M. Rue sold 15,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,155,000.00. Also, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 3,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total transaction of $224,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

SIGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.80.

Shares of SIGI opened at $80.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.70. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.04 and a fifty-two week high of $82.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.49. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 12.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

