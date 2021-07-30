Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,854 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.14% of Semtech worth $6,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Semtech by 6,337.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Semtech by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Semtech by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SMTC shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Semtech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.64.

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $61.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 54.95, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.64. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $83.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 4.78.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.85 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 11.66%. Semtech’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $1,254,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,378,343.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Semtech Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

