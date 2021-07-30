Senior (OTCMKTS:SNIRF) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.80

Shares of Senior plc (OTCMKTS:SNIRF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 10000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

Several analysts recently commented on SNIRF shares. Investec upgraded Senior from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt cut Senior to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Senior from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Get Senior alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.97 million, a PE ratio of -179.64 and a beta of 1.45.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.