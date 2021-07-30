Serco Group (LON:SRP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 143.67 ($1.88). Serco Group shares last traded at GBX 142.20 ($1.86), with a volume of 1,282,090 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SRP shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.42) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 178.75 ($2.34).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 138.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.69, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of £1.73 billion and a PE ratio of 13.29.

In other Serco Group news, insider Rupert Soames sold 843,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.80), for a total transaction of £1,164,513 ($1,521,443.69).

About Serco Group (LON:SRP)

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

