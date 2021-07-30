Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Short Interest Update

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a drop of 36.5% from the June 30th total of 60,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seven & i from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of SVNDY stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.37. The company had a trading volume of 18,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,885. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.77. Seven & i has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $24.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses in Japan, North America, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty Stores Operations, and Others.

