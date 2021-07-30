Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.77

Shares of Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.77 and traded as low as $22.31. Seven & i shares last traded at $22.37, with a volume of 18,900 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seven & i from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.77.

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses in Japan, North America, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty Stores Operations, and Others.

