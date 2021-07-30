Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) Stock Holdings Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) by 714.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,817 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 77,041 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Severn Bancorp worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fourthstone LLC increased its holdings in Severn Bancorp by 5.0% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 1,152,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,945,000 after buying an additional 54,403 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Severn Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $4,135,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new stake in Severn Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $2,753,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Severn Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $2,293,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Severn Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $1,438,000. 32.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Severn Bancorp stock opened at $12.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.99. Severn Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th.

Severn Bancorp, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company. The company provides various personal banking products and services comprising checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as mortgage and other lending services, and Internet and mobile banking services; commercial banking products and services, including commercial secured and unsecured lending services, as well as business Internet banking, corporate cash management services, and deposit services to commercial customers comprising the medical-use cannabis industry; and safe deposit boxes, ATMs, debit cards, and credit cards.

