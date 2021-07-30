Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:SVTRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:SVTRF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 44.1% from the June 30th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 81.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SVTRF remained flat at $$35.30 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 614. Severn Trent has a 52 week low of $30.79 and a 52 week high of $38.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.43.

Get Severn Trent alerts:

Severn Trent Company Profile

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.