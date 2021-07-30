SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Short Interest Update

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 85.0% from the June 30th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SGSOY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SGS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SGS in a report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Oddo Bhf raised SGS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SGS in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. SGS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

SGSOY stock opened at $32.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. SGS has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $32.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.24.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

