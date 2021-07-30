Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIELY) Short Interest Update

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIELY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

SIELY stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.02. 4,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,646. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.32. Shanghai Electric Group has a 52 week low of $4.39 and a 52 week high of $8.50.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.2223 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.21%.

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited, an equipment manufacturing conglomerate, provides clean energy, new energy and environmental protection, and industrial equipment, and modern services in the People's Republic of China. It offers coal-fired power generation and corollary, gas-fired power generation, wind power, nuclear power, and energy storage equipment, as well as vessels for chemical industry.

