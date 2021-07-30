Sherritt International (TSE:S) Trading Down 3.8%

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S) fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.51. 132,705 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 740,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on S. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.65 to C$0.70 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.30 to C$0.40 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.65 to C$0.60 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Sherritt International to C$0.60 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Get Sherritt International alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$198.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.51.

Sherritt International (TSE:S) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$21.90 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Sherritt International Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Sherritt International Company Profile (TSE:S)

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Canada and Cuba. The company operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies and Corporate segments It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Sherritt International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherritt International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.