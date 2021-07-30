Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Position Lessened by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 56.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,403 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.07% of Shift4 Payments worth $4,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FOUR. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 102,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,740,000 after acquiring an additional 56,495 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $1,056,000. 53.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 5,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $459,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 44,192 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $3,574,248.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,069,630 shares of company stock worth $94,459,451 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $90.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion and a PE ratio of -85.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.40. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.17 and a 52-week high of $104.11.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $239.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.07 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 18.73% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FOUR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

