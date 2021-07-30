Short Interest in Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVF) Drops By 39.1%

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,300 shares, a drop of 39.1% from the June 30th total of 232,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 100.9 days.

OTCMKTS ALFVF opened at $40.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.04. Alfa Laval AB has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $40.59.

About Alfa Laval AB (publ)

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

