Short Interest in Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Declines By 38.9%

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a drop of 38.9% from the June 30th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.50.

Shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) stock opened at $41.93 on Friday. Alfa Laval AB has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $41.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.78. The company has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

