Short Interest in Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) Expands By 89.9%

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 732,600 shares, an increase of 89.9% from the June 30th total of 385,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Antelope Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Antelope Enterprise by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 15,872 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Antelope Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Antelope Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Antelope Enterprise alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AEHL opened at $3.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.05. Antelope Enterprise has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $7.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.01.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells ceramic tiles for exterior siding and interior flooring, and design in residential and commercial buildings in the People's Republic of China. The company provides porcelain tiles, glazed tiles, glazed porcelain tiles, rustic tiles, and polished glazed tiles.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Antelope Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antelope Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.