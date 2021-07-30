Short Interest in Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI) Declines By 44.2%

Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 44.2% from the June 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:APSI opened at $0.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.23. Aqua Power Systems has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.45.

Aqua Power Systems Company Profile

Aqua Power Systems Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes magnesium air fuel cells for generating off-grid electricity. It offers batteries; lighting products, such as flashlights, lanterns, and specialty lighting products, as well as magnesium power bars for its lighting products; first generation portable power plant; handheld, small, medium, large, and X-large power supply equipment; and power supply equipment exchange power bars.

