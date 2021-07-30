Short Interest in Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Drops By 40.2%

Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,600 shares, a drop of 40.2% from the June 30th total of 246,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 46.1 days.

Aroundtown stock opened at $7.54 on Friday. Aroundtown has a 52 week low of $7.54 and a 52 week high of $8.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.08.

Aroundtown Company Profile

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

