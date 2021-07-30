Short Interest in Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) Declines By 40.0%

Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of AUKNY opened at $24.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.86. Auckland International Airport has a one year low of $19.22 and a one year high of $29.45.

Get Auckland International Airport alerts:

Auckland International Airport Company Profile

Auckland International Airport Limited provides airport facilities, supporting infrastructure, and aeronautical services in Auckland, New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Aeronautical, Retail, and Property. The Aeronautical segment offers services that facilitate the movement of aircraft, passengers, and cargo, as well as utility services, which support the airport; and leases space for facilities, such as terminals.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Auckland International Airport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auckland International Airport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.