Short Interest in Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Rises By 74.8%

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,300 shares, a growth of 74.8% from the June 30th total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 603.0 days.

Shares of Barratt Developments stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. Barratt Developments has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $10.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.58.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

