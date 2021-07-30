Short Interest in China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:CMLLF) Grows By 59.0%

China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:CMLLF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,222,700 shares, a growth of 59.0% from the June 30th total of 3,284,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:CMLLF remained flat at $$0.39 on Friday. China Maple Leaf Educational Systems has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.39.

China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Company Profile

China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates bilingual private schools and preschools in the People's Republic of China and Southeast Asia. The company also offers dual-diploma curriculum, such as British Columbia curriculum and Chinese curriculum; and bilingual education services under the Canadian International School and Kingsley International School names.

