Short Interest in China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:CMLLF) Grows By 59.0%

China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:CMLLF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,222,700 shares, a growth of 59.0% from the June 30th total of 3,284,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:CMLLF remained flat at $$0.39 on Friday. China Maple Leaf Educational Systems has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.39.
China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Company Profile
