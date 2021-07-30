Short Interest in CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Expands By 90.9%

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,400 shares, a growth of 90.9% from the June 30th total of 90,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CLPHY opened at $10.32 on Friday. CLP has a 1 year low of $8.84 and a 1 year high of $10.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. CLP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CLP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

About CLP

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, wind, hydro, solar, and oil sources. It serves 5.12 million retail customers in Hong Kong and Australia.

