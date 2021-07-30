Short Interest in CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) Rises By 57.5%

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 607,000 shares, an increase of 57.5% from the June 30th total of 385,400 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 503,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. 5.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CNS Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

CNS Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.73. 106,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,017. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.90. The stock has a market cap of $43.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.35. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $4.46.

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts anticipate that CNS Pharmaceuticals will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for CNS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.