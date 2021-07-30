Short Interest in Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Declines By 40.9%

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a drop of 40.9% from the June 30th total of 59,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 179,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of CRARY stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,411. The company has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.87. Crédit Agricole has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $8.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.10.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 13.79%. Sell-side analysts expect that Crédit Agricole will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.353 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from Crédit Agricole’s previous annual dividend of $0.28. Crédit Agricole’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.72%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRARY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Crédit Agricole to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a €14.70 ($17.29) price target (down from €14.80 ($17.41)) on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.10.

About Crédit Agricole

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

