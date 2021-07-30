Short Interest in Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Declines By 42.1%

Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 42.1% from the June 30th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

DFMTF remained flat at $$0.18 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 17,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,145. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.21. Defense Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.59.

Get Defense Metals alerts:

Defense Metals Company Profile

Defense Metals Corp. is a development stage company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral and Uranium. It focuses on Wicheeda Property and Geiger project. The company was founded on October 5, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Defense Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defense Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.