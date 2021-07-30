Short Interest in Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Declines By 42.1%

Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 42.1% from the June 30th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
DFMTF remained flat at $$0.18 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 17,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,145. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.21. Defense Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.59.
Defense Metals Company Profile
