Short Interest in Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) Rises By 62.6%

Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 280,500 shares, a growth of 62.6% from the June 30th total of 172,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Dragon Victory International stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,958. Dragon Victory International has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $4.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.49.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dragon Victory International stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.19% of Dragon Victory International as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dragon Victory International Limited operates a reward-based crowdfunding platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Crowdfunding Platform Service, Incubation Services, Finder's Fees Services, and Auto-Parts Procurement Services. It operates 5etou, an online crowdfunding platform at 5etou.cn that enables project searching for funding to connect with funding sources.

