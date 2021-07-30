Short Interest in El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Decreases By 41.1%

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a drop of 41.1% from the June 30th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of ELPQF remained flat at $$3.59 during mid-day trading on Friday. El Puerto de Liverpool has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $3.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.59.
El Puerto de Liverpool Company Profile
