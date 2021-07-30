Short Interest in First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) Expands By 84.6%

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 84.6% from the June 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of FSEA stock opened at $9.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.70. First Seacoast Bancorp has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.
First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.32 million during the quarter. First Seacoast Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 9.55%.
About First Seacoast Bancorp
First Seacoast Bancorp operates as a holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. It also provides various lending products comprising one- to four-family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate and multi-family loans; acquisition, development, and land loans; commercial and industrial loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; and consumer loans.
