Short Interest in First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) Expands By 84.6%

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 84.6% from the June 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of FSEA stock opened at $9.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.70. First Seacoast Bancorp has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.32 million during the quarter. First Seacoast Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 9.55%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Seacoast Bancorp stock. Farley Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. First Seacoast Bancorp comprises 1.1% of Farley Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Farley Capital L.P. owned 1.88% of First Seacoast Bancorp worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Seacoast Bancorp

First Seacoast Bancorp operates as a holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. It also provides various lending products comprising one- to four-family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate and multi-family loans; acquisition, development, and land loans; commercial and industrial loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; and consumer loans.

