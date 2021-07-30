Short Interest in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Rises By 87.1%

First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, an increase of 87.1% from the June 30th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

FCEF opened at $25.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.22. First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.83.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a boost from First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 252,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,429,000 after acquiring an additional 21,532 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000.

