Short Interest in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Rises By 87.1%

First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, an increase of 87.1% from the June 30th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.
FCEF opened at $25.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.22. First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.83.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a boost from First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%.
