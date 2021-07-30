Short Interest in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC) Declines By 38.0%

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,000 shares, a drop of 38.0% from the June 30th total of 190,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

FMAC stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.80. 57,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,704. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.89. FirstMark Horizon Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $14.44.

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

