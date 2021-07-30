Short Interest in Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) Drops By 44.4%

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the June 30th total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 489,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Flexpoint Sensor Systems stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 43,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,957. Flexpoint Sensor Systems has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06.
About Flexpoint Sensor Systems
