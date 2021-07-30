Short Interest in Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) Drops By 44.4%

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the June 30th total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 489,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Flexpoint Sensor Systems stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 43,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,957. Flexpoint Sensor Systems has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06.

About Flexpoint Sensor Systems

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells bend sensor technology and products using its patented Bend Sensor flexible potentiometer technology. The company's Bend Sensor technology is a flexible potentiometer bend sensor product consisting of a coated substrate, such as plastic that changes electrical conductivity as it is bent in a consistent manner.

