Short Interest in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Expands By 88.8%

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, an increase of 88.8% from the June 30th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

FSBW has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on FS Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

FSBW stock opened at $35.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. FS Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $36.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.40 million, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.85.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $29.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.85 million. Analysts expect that FS Bancorp will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 12.47%.

In related news, EVP Donn C. Costa sold 5,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.33, for a total transaction of $402,779.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,751,050.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Donn C. Costa sold 2,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $141,343.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,139 shares in the company, valued at $3,030,514.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,630 shares of company stock worth $1,029,043. Insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in FS Bancorp by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in FS Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in FS Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in FS Bancorp by 91.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FS Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $262,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

