Short Interest in GenSight Biologics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GSGTF) Decreases By 42.2%

GenSight Biologics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GSGTF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,400 shares, a drop of 42.2% from the June 30th total of 170,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 196.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GSGTF remained flat at $$6.10 during midday trading on Friday. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,624. GenSight Biologics has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $11.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.78.
GenSight Biologics Company Profile
