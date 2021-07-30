Short Interest in GenSight Biologics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GSGTF) Decreases By 42.2%

GenSight Biologics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GSGTF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,400 shares, a drop of 42.2% from the June 30th total of 170,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 196.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GSGTF remained flat at $$6.10 during midday trading on Friday. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,624. GenSight Biologics has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $11.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.78.

Get GenSight Biologics alerts:

GenSight Biologics Company Profile

GenSight Biologics SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for mitochondrial and neurodegenerative diseases of the eye and central nervous system. The company develops its products through gene therapy-based mitochondrial targeting sequence and optogenetics technology platforms.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for GenSight Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GenSight Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.