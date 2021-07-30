Short Interest in Globaltrans Investment Plc (OTCMKTS:GLTVF) Declines By 42.6%

Globaltrans Investment Plc (OTCMKTS:GLTVF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 208,400 shares, a drop of 42.6% from the June 30th total of 363,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 130.3 days.

GLTVF remained flat at $$6.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.74. Globaltrans Investment has a 12 month low of $5.67 and a 12 month high of $7.14.

Globaltrans Investment Company Profile

Globaltrans Investment Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight rail transportation, railcar leasing, and ancillary services in Russia, Estonia, and Ukraine. It transports metallurgical cargoes, oil products and oil, coal, and construction materials; and leases and maintains rolling stock.

