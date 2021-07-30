Short Interest in Globaltrans Investment Plc (OTCMKTS:GLTVF) Declines By 42.6%

Globaltrans Investment Plc (OTCMKTS:GLTVF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 208,400 shares, a drop of 42.6% from the June 30th total of 363,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 130.3 days.
GLTVF remained flat at $$6.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.74. Globaltrans Investment has a 12 month low of $5.67 and a 12 month high of $7.14.
Globaltrans Investment Company Profile
