Short Interest in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Decreases By 42.8%

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,070,000 shares, a drop of 42.8% from the June 30th total of 5,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 10.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,564,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,517,000 after acquiring an additional 149,623 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 9.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 73,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 6,266 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 29.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 45.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 203,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,798,000 after acquiring an additional 63,534 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 17.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,960,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,013 shares during the period. 19.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

HDB traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.57. 623,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,316. HDFC Bank has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $84.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.14. The company has a market cap of $128.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.77.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 16.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.214 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is presently 9.01%.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.