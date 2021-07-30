Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Expands By 84.6%

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 84.6% from the June 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 2.20% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

BSJS opened at $25.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.50. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.28 and a twelve month high of $27.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a $0.088 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th.

