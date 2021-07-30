Short Interest in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Declines By 44.4%

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the June 30th total of 59,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 934.6% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the first quarter worth $102,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the first quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 48.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period.

NASDAQ WOOD opened at $88.70 on Friday. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 1 year low of $59.50 and a 1 year high of $98.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.11.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.863 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

About iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

