Short Interest in Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF) Increases By 62.4%

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, an increase of 62.4% from the June 30th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of JROOF traded down 0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 0.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,061. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 0.69. Jericho Energy Ventures has a 52-week low of 0.08 and a 52-week high of 0.97.
Jericho Energy Ventures Company Profile
