Short Interest in Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF) Increases By 62.4%

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, an increase of 62.4% from the June 30th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of JROOF traded down 0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 0.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,061. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 0.69. Jericho Energy Ventures has a 52-week low of 0.08 and a 52-week high of 0.97.

Jericho Energy Ventures Company Profile

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas fields in the United States. It also invests in hydrogen technologies, energy storage, carbon capture, and new energy systems. The company was formerly known as Jericho Oil Corporation and changed its name to Jericho Energy Ventures Inc in March 2021.

