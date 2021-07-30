Short Interest in John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Rises By 65.0%

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 65.0% from the June 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of JHS stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.94. 6,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,094. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 1 year low of $14.81 and a 1 year high of $16.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.89.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2103 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%.
John Hancock Income Securities Trust Company Profile
John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.
Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Income Securities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Income Securities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.