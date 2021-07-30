Short Interest in John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Rises By 65.0%

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 65.0% from the June 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of JHS stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.94. 6,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,094. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 1 year low of $14.81 and a 1 year high of $16.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2103 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 26.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 102.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the first quarter worth about $160,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 73.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the first quarter worth about $431,000. 31.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Company Profile

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

