Short Interest in LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) Rises By 62.0%

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 258,100 shares, an increase of 62.0% from the June 30th total of 159,300 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMFA. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LM Funding America by 423.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 128,665 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of LM Funding America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LM Funding America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in LM Funding America by 264.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 34,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LM Funding America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 12.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LM Funding America stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.30. The stock had a trading volume of 6,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,685. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.36. The company has a quick ratio of 29.26, a current ratio of 29.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LM Funding America has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50.

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LM Funding America had a negative return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 80.47%. The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter.

LM Funding America Company Profile

LM Funding America, Inc is a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado and Illinois. The company offers funding to associations by purchasing a portion of the associations’ rights to delinquent accounts that are selected by the associations arising from unpaid association assessments.

