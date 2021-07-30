Short Interest in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Drops By 44.5%

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, a decline of 44.5% from the June 30th total of 4,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $116,155,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 656.4% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,602,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,028,000 after buying an additional 3,993,858 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $105,552,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $60,916,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 5,207.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,407,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,173,000 after buying an additional 1,381,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences stock traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $43.81. 16,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,304,592. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.70. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion and a PE ratio of 25.31. Maravai LifeSciences has a one year low of $23.62 and a one year high of $45.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.36 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maravai LifeSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

