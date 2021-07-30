Short Interest in Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) Drops By 37.4%

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,800 shares, a decline of 37.4% from the June 30th total of 138,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDGS. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Medigus in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Medigus in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medigus in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000.

Get Medigus alerts:

MDGS traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.62. The company had a trading volume of 20,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,830,949. Medigus has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $4.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.74.

Medigus Ltd., a medical device company, develops, produces, and markets minimally invasive endo-surgical tools with direct visualization technology in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler, an endoscopy system, which is used for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease.

Read More: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Medigus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medigus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.