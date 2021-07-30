Short Interest in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Decreases By 38.4%

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,300 shares, a decrease of 38.4% from the June 30th total of 110,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Millicom International Cellular from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Millicom International Cellular presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 25.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Millicom International Cellular in the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Millicom International Cellular in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Millicom International Cellular stock opened at $40.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.89. Millicom International Cellular has a 52 week low of $27.15 and a 52 week high of $46.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($1.41). Millicom International Cellular had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 4.31%.

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.