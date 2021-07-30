Short Interest in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Decreases By 38.9%

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, a drop of 38.9% from the June 30th total of 3,830,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of MBT stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.59. 1,977,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,094,868. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.10. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.08.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $18.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $16.77 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 159.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,919,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,511,000 after buying an additional 49,424 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the fourth quarter worth about $1,202,000.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value added services through wireless and fixed lines; financial services; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

